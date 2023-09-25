Impero wins global Fyffes brief

Global produce company Fyffes International, best known for bananas, has appointed London agency Impero to handle strategy and creative. Impero pitched against three other agencies.

The agency’s remit will cover Western Europe and North America.

Fyffes CMO Adriano Di Dia says: “We were looking for a strategic partner that understands the challenges in disrupting a commodity industry, a situation which we are facing in the category as a whole. We chose to work with Impero as they know how to leverage insights and translate them into a compelling proposition, succinctly demonstrated in their strategic thinking and creative ambition.

“We were impressed with their hunger to create outstanding work and their proven track record in having worked successfully with brands with similar challenges.”

Impero founder and CEO Michael Scantlebury says: “We are delighted to have been appointed to work with Fyffes International SA. At Impero we pride ourselves in elevating brands by giving them a new point of view that resonates with consumers and drives engagement.”