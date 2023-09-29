House 337 dives into world of prison and probation officers

There’s a lot of prison on the box at the moment – England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winners are currently trying to coach some inmates, creaking joints and all – so a new campaign for prison officer recruitment is timely.

From House 337, which is good at this gritty stuff, earning its spurs for the Army and Royal Marines.

Ministry of Justice deputy director of recruitment and retention Ben Stack says: “Working so closely with our prison and probation staff on this project was a privilege – their dedication, good-humour and resilience was real motivation to deliver this campaign on their behalf.

“These insight-driven adverts show the challenges as well as the rewards of these critical jobs. I hope this authenticity helps deliver more applications and an increased sense of pride among our staff in seeing their work portrayed in this way.”

House 337 creative director Charlie Johnson says: “Not every project gives you an opportunity to do something that can make a difference to both individuals and to society. After spending a lot of time with both prison and probation staff we all became truly invested in building an idea that can help both recruit a new generation of frontline staff and inject some pride into a broadly overlooked community of amazing people who do a tough and very important job.”

Indeed. House 337 gets the balance right.

MAA creative scale: 7.