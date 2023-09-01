Guinness plays down Irish Rugby World Cup hopes – but do they mean it?

The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us and we usually see some decent ads. Guinness is one of the first out of the blocks with ‘Think It. Don’t Jinx It,’ offering pre-tournament advice to one of the favourites, Oirland.

The Irish, unlike their rivals England (who most people think are unlikely to trouble the scorers) have the toughest of draws as the muppets at World Rugby insist on doing it three years in advance.

Irish fans, according to agency AMV BBDO, are trying to keep their expectations well in check after a number of previous disappointments.

Quite well done, would you want to keep seeing it? Maybe. There are some nice touches like the final banner.

MAA creative scale: 6.