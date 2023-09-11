EssenceMediacom adds Sofology digital business

WPP’s EssenceMediacom has added Sofology’s £4m digital account to other work. Sofology is owned by DFS which reappointed EssenceMediacom earlier this year. The Sofology digital business moves from the7stars. Creative is handled by The Corner.

So far this year the merged agency has won Flutter Entertainment and Sky Bet, DFS, Cancer Research UK, eBay and Sony PlayStation. 80% of its recent wins are digital.

Sofology brand director Jan Duckworth says: “We are excited to work with EssenceMediacom and capitalise our impact across all channels with the budget we have, as the media playbook becomes ever increasingly interdependent, very quickly. By having the opportunity to tap into EM’s massive insights, media expertise and technology we aim to punch even higher above our weight.”