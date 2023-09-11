DDB Worldwide named as Parley for the Oceans creative partner

DDB Worldwide has been named as creative partner of Parley for the Oceans, an environmental “eco-innovation” pressure group and alliance designed to stop ocean pollution.

Other partners include Adidas, American Express, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), Republic of Maldives, United Nations, World Bank, British Fashion Council, Dior, Brita, Talisker and Sea Change Project.

DDB North america CSO Tomas Gonsorcik says: “It’s no secret that earth’s climate is in crisis and our industry at times can be complicit to greenwashing. As marketers and brand stewards, we have the incredible opportunity before us to influence brands and design our own destiny. Parley brings unmatched integrity and scale to DDB and our clients. This is the ultimate invitation to create.”

Parley for the Oceans founder and CEO Cyrill Gutsch says “The human species is spiraling into self destruction while cocooning in social media bubbles. The natural world, our life support system, is about to collapse. Climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss need to be addressed instantly with a rapid economic transformation. Companies who miss out will pay an existential price, they will be rejected by society and penalized by governments, rejected by investors.

“At Parley we are driving what we call the Material Revolution, we enable our partners to become Eco Innovation Champions and leaders of a new economy — one that is built on collaboration with nature. The partnership with DDB is a fantastic opportunity to apply our knowledge of rapid corporate transformation to new industries and brands, and to establish a new role for the advertising industry and creative talent.”