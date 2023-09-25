Coke and Tesco bring new AR dimension to Out of Home

The wonders of digital Out of Home (DOOH) clearly know no bounds: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is launching a ‘#TakeATaste Now’ campaign in which passers-by can download a coupon from a screen and nip into their nearest Tesco for a free bottle. Coke says this is a first for “interactive augmented reality.”

Yhe campaign runs for three weeks including Ocean Outdoor’s giant Piccadilly Lights and across the country on other big screens. The campaign was devised by EssenceMediacom, DOOH.com, Studio Dialect and JCDecaux.

Coke’s Laura Moon says: “The campaign builds on our ‘Best Coke Ever?’ platform which is designed to trial among those who refuse to compromise on taste in choosing zero calories. By using interactivity and gamification, this is a fun and digital-first approach to sampling whilst living and breathing our Real Magic philosophy.”