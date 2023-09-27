Burger King reveals the secrets of the touchline

Ever wondered what football managers and players are whispering to each other behind their hands on the touchline? These days some of them are armed with iPads, surely unnecessary. Keep it simple; former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp was reputed to advise his players to “run around a bit more” and he didn’t do badly.

Burger King in France, with the brilliant Buzzman, is riffing on this in four short films. You can probably guess the denouement.

Ads that raise a smile are a dying species in the Anglo-Saxon world. Shame.

MAA creative scale: 7.