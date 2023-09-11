Asda joins Christmas celebs race with Michael Bublé

Asda’s ‘Christmas Elf’ with Hollywood’s Will Ferrell was one of the most popular ads last year and this year the supermarket chain and agency Havas London are going showbizzy again, signing up middle-of-the-road crooner Michael Bublé to front its festive effort.

Taika Waititi, who directed for Amazon and Lucky Generals last year, has also been signed up. Bublé will play a warbling checkout worker according to the Sun.

Christmas ads in the UK are becoming even more like Super Bowl ads in the US with advertisers and agencies trying to eliminate risk by competing hard for the right celeb to front them.

John Lewis, which surprised the world by moving from adam&eveDDB to Saatchi & Saatchi has signed directing combo Megaforce, best known for its Burberry work, for its Christmas effort.

Megaforce ‘s venture into celebs includes Rihanna’s ‘Bitch better have my money.’

Probably safe to assume John Lewis won’t be going there.

Asda should be OK with Michael Bublé.