Adam&eveDDB wins foodie favourite SharkNinja

Adam&eveDDB has been appointed by the latest foodie favourite SharkNinja to handle a number of creative assignments, kicking off with sponsorship idents and digital materials to support SharkNinja’s new partnership with ITV’s This Morning.

SharkNinja’s products include vacuum cleaners and hair stylers as well as indoor and outdoor ovens, food blenders and fashionable air fryers.

SharkNinja marketing V-P Lorna Brown says: “We are excited to be working with adam&eveDDB and are really pleased with the excellent work the agency has put into creating the idents for our partnership with ITV and This Morning. We look forward to working with adam&eveDDB as our partnership develops.”

A&E chief client officer Miranda Hipwell says: “SharkNinja is committed to changing the game with its amazing products and we are delighted to be kicking off this partnership. These idents are devised as a bright, new chapter for the brand which has such brilliant stories to tell.”

The This Morning partnership with ITV was brokered by EssenceMediacom.