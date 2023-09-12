Adam&eveDDB makes sound debut for Savills

Adam&eveDDB has a different client line-up to a few years ago when it earned national renown for John Lewis and picked up countless awards at Cannes, D&AD and elsewhere. Its biggest accounts were probably Lloyds Banking Group (still there after a brief departure by Halifax) and the National Lottery, now departed under a different owner.

For once A&E won’t be sweating on Christmas for John Lewis and Waitrose but there’s something of JL in its debut for upscale estate agent Savills. Rather than show Savills’ millionaire properties and the Bentley on the drive, it’s all about how moving affects the different members of a (doubtless well-heeled) family.

One of adland’s traditional tasks (digi evangelists hate this) is to show a client in the best possible light to as many people as possible.

Job done then.

MAA creative scale: 7.