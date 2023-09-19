Adam&eveDDB joins Amazon agency line-up

Thank goodness for Amazon, think many creative agencies, as what’s now reckoned to be the world’s biggest advertiser sprinkles briefs for proper ads around some of the better practitioners.

Now it’s added adam&eveDDB to an international roster that already includes Lucky Generals, Droga5 London, Joint and Above & Beyond.

Amazon’s Ed Smith says: “We share Adam & Eve/DDB’s energy and passion for creative storytelling, and look forward to working with the team to deliver great stories that delight our customers.” A&E recently took over DDB’s agency in New York, which may have played a role.

A&E’s first work will break early next year which means it’s too late to land the plum Christmas brief. Lucky Generals has usually nabbed the biggest assignments among Amazon’s UK agencies, including a couple of Super Bowls.