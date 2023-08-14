VCCP wins global Primark ad account

Primark’s flagship store is one corner of London’s Oxford Street retail area that still seems to be thriving and, so far, the business has gone from strength to strength without noticeable advertising.

But the Weston family-owned value business – the Westons also own the rather different, upscale grocer Fortnum & Mason – is expanding internationally and has appointed VCCP to handle its global branding and creative advertising after a three-way pitch. The US and Germany are the first target markets.

The move follows the appointment of Michelle McEttrick to the newly created position of chief customer officer. McEttrick is a former group brand director of Tesco.

McEttrick says: “We are delighted to be teaming up with such a talented group of people as we take the Primark brand to the next level. Our brand is at different stages across our 16 countries and with plans to reach 530 stores by the end of 2026, ensuring a simple, consistent, and focused approach which allows flexibility in-market will be essential for our continued success.”

VCCP international CEO Julian Douglas says: “VCCP is thrilled to create a long term partnership with Primark, an iconic brand on the shopping streets of Europe with huge global growth ambitions.”