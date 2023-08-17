Uber Eats delivers again for Mother as Gold Lion campaign is back

Mother London’s Cannes Lions Gold-winning Uber Eats campaign is back with the same mood but a different line. “Embrace the art of doing less” has become “Get groceries, effortlessly,” as the food delivery service moves to persuade customers that it delivers more than takeaway meals.

Freshly delivered wine and ice cream feature in these two spots, which build on the OOH and social media work that launched earlier.

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing, Uber & Uber Eats said: “’For a long time, we’ve been delivering the nation’s favourite restaurants. With this campaign, we wanted to let people know that Uber Eats can actually deliver just about anything, effortlessly. Starting with groceries.”

The previous ads were directed by ultra-cool Danish director Bine Bach. She’s been replaced by Steve Rogers from the same production company, Biscuitworks, who’s used a light touch to create a supremely effortless feel with some great detail: the woman’s messy house is left untouched as she settles into a massage chair to sip her wine; and while the man looks uncomfortably hot, you can almost feel the coolness of his ice cream.

MAA creative scale: 8.5