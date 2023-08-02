TikTok (and George Clooney) made Cindy Crawford recreate that 90s Pepsi ad – again

Summer’s viral TikTok hit is “One Margarita” and supermodel Cindy Crawford could not resist the temptation to dust off her white vest, denim cut-offs and “down in one” drinking skills for the song’s video, which also doubles as an ad for tequila brand Casamigos.

Casamigos tequila was co-founded by Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber and George Clooney.

The song contains some very risqué lyrics, but Crawford bows out after her opening scene to let Chick Angel and Saucy Santana do the rest – although there are some hints that the supermodel doesn’t always stop at one margarita on her TikTok page.

The original Super Bowl ad was made in 1992, then came a 2018 reboot involving her son Presley Gerber, followed by an Instagram post in 2021.