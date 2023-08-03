Taco Bell and The Or welcome customers: ‘See You Next Tuesday’

Mother offshoot The Or is celebrating the “Taco Tuesday” tradition for client Taco Bell with a campaign that puts a positive spin on a well-known saying that is more often used as a slur.

It’s a decent offer too, if you like that sort of food: just £2 for a taco and a soft drink every Tuesday. The Or’s campaign is running on outdoor sites around the UK, as well as on social channels.

Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said “Life can throw all sorts of curveballs at you and we all deserve something to look forward to. The Or have perfectly grasped this through the lens of British humour, creating an eye-catching campaign that frames Taco Tuesday as a weekly highlight and unmissable pick me up.”

Dan Morris, ECD at The Or said “The incredible offer of a £2 taco and drink in this economy is almost guaranteed to become a landmark weekly moment. In fact, it’s so powerful that Brits may even start using ‘See You Next Tuesday’ as a way to describe the uplifting spa day for your soul that bargain tacos give you, rather than to hint at a certain offensive slur. Hopefully.”

It’s a visible campaign and also does something to prove The Or’s worth to Mother as a conflict shop. Mother works with another fast food brand, KFC, leaving The Or free to take on Taco Bell, a brand that is expanding rapidly in the UK. As of May 2023, there are 132 Taco Bell outlets in the UK, up from 100 in August 2022.