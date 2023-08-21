Special gets off the mark in London with Mutti

It’s hard for agencies to invade other markets without a holding company behind them but New Zealand’s Special opened in London last year and it’s picked up two accounts.

Premium Italian tomato brand Mutti (below) has appointed Special London for a European task and it’s also won International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of independent private schools. VCCP and Dentsu reportedly pitched.

Even the mighty adam&eveDDB has taken its time expanding in New York, now absorbing DDB’s once-mighty-but-no-more operation there while Droga5 has certainly made its mark in London without disturbing the bigger agencies, in billings terms anyway. Uncommon, now majority-owned by Havas, reportedly has its eyes on New York too. Mother and BBH have waxed and waned in the US although they’re handing in there.