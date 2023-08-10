Paddy Power and BBH turn on football’s turncoats

Paddy Power likes to take a passing swipe at the absurdities of the sports it bets on and football’s seemingly irresistible slide into the maws of oil rich states – Now Newcastle has been bought by, in effect, the Saudi state and, hey presto, it’s in the Champion’s League – has attracted its attention in a new season campaign from BBH.

And, strangely enough, those fans who may have taken a dim view of such developments at other clubs are happy to occupy Turncoat Lane (a nice touch) when it’s them.



Nicely done by BBH.

Trouble is, it’s not funny.

MAA creative scale: 5.5