Now Gymbox comps a fake outdoor campaign

This is becoming an epidemic: another advertiser has been outed for merchandising fake posters, using mock-ups rather than the real thing. This time it’s Gymbox supposedly using the tops of London buses. Although, it appears, it hasn’t.

Here, according to Campaign, the culprit is PR agency Cut the Bull (comment would be too obvious), following in the rather more distinguished footsteps of Uncommon Creative Studio for Not On The High Street and, some say, Cannes Grand Prix winner British Airways.

Who needs AI to deceive people?