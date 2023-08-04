New Commercial Arts adds Vodafone Business brief

Another Friday, another new business win for New Commercial Arts.

OK, not exactly a new client but Vodafone’s business division in a review handled by the client. NCA already works on some Vodafone global business. Ogilvy previously handled most of this along with UK consumer work.

Vodafone Business’ Ebru Ozguc says: “We were impressed by NCA’s insight and originality. NCA will bring a wealth of expertise, which will continue Vodafone Business’ mission to resonate more deeply with our customers but also create impactful campaigns that align and help them through these challenging market conditions.”