MSQ’s Brave Spark opens in New York

UK-based marketing group MSQ is launching creative studio Brave Spark in New York. Brave Spark will be based at MSQ’s Fifth Avenue HQ alongside six other MSQ agencies.

Brave Spark CEO Rob Drake says: “Today’s brands don’t just need to stand out from their competitors, they need to stand out in a culture that’s moving faster than ever. These new, unconventional challenges require an unconventional agency, and with our collection of brilliant storytellers, we can provide all the best bits you’d expect from an agency but with added experience in diverse specialisms.

“I’m so excited that, with the backing of the wider MSQ group, we’re able to bring this to New York and further our ambitious growth plans.”

Brave Spark’s expansion follows the acquisition of MSQ by leading private equity firm One Equity Partners, which made a significant investment in the group in June to help fuel its international growth plans.

Claimed to be the UK’s fastest-growing marketing network, MSQ is currently looking at a number of options in North America, Europe and Asia to expand globally.