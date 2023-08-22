Mother in Singapore wins Star Alliance global creative account

The Secret Little Agency, Mother’s Singapore office, has been appointed as lead global creative agency for Star Alliance, whose 26 member airlines include Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air China and Turkish Airlines.

After a pitch spanning 6 months, The Secret Little Agency takes over creative duties from Atomic in London and is the first APAC agency to head the account. Star Alliance is based in Germany.

Eunice Tan, group CEO of The Secret Little Agency, said: “We are thrilled to be given this opportunity to take the Star Alliance brand to new heights, and incredibly humbled by the trust placed in us – it’s amazing when we meet clients that mirror our drive and determination to create great work. We’re confident of the excellence we will unlock together in this new creative partnership,”

Sidharth Grover, director communications & marketing, Star Alliance, said: “We’re happy to collaborate with the highly dynamic The Secret Little Agency, which captured our attention with their strategic and creative talent. This partnership marks a step forward reflecting our commitment to impactful brand building, and we eagerly look forward to the creative ventures that lie ahead.”

Star Alliance joins other clients at the agency including KFC, Netflix, Unilever, and Tripadvisor.