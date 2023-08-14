Mother and Uber Eats push speedy grocery delivery

Uber Eats wants us all to know that it delivers more than just the takeaway restaurant meals it is best known for.

Like its rivals, Uber Eats has deals with multiple supermarkets, and Mother’s new campaign aims to give its client the competitive edge by showcasing a selection of the groceries it delivers, enhanced in some cases by “contextual” media placement.

Alex Troughton, Uber Eats UK Grocery & New Verticals general manager, said: “This campaign aims to help break the misconception that Uber Eats only delivers from restaurants. It is actually home to so much more with literally thousands of grocery, alcohol and convenience items just a few taps away. It is not just Uber Eats, you can actually Uber anything.”

Despite the fact that the players struggle to make a profit, the market for instant grocery deliveries is competitive. Uber Eats is battling against rivals including Deliveroo, JustEat, Ocado’s Zoom, the recently-merged Getir and Gorillas, and Gopuff (a big US player which launched in the UK a couple of years ago).

Mother’s line is “Get groceries, effortlessly” and it seems that customers are prepared to pay for this lazy attitude: Which? magazine found that across the various apps, Sainsbury’s charges 28% more, and even Asda’s prices are up 9%. Iceland was 32% more on Uber Eats and 38% more on Just Eat.

For this campaign, Uber Eats and Mother have stuck with a simple message that ignores pricing. Client and agency make a good team – together they won a Cannes Gold Lion for the “Do Less” campaign, and there’s a steady stream of strong work – recent ads include a campaign for the Uber Reserve car service and an “Ant-Man” mini menu for Uber eats.

MAA creative scale: 6