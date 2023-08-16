Mondelez’ Ritz Crackers are back on TV and ‘Ready when you aren’t’

VCCP is doing its best to pull Mondelez’ Ritz Crackers out of the 1970s with a new campaign that shows a family caught off guard by guests arriving, sparking a tidying frenzy.

The final touch is a bowl of Ritz crackers to welcome the visitors and the line is “Ready when you aren’t.”

Mondelez is putting a big push behind Ritz Crackers, which only seem to be on TV every decade or so. The brand has been around since 1934 when they were sold to Americans as “A slice of the good life” during the Great Depression. In 2023, the campaign is about persuading Brits to buy Ritz outside of the festive season.

As well as TV, there is lots of social media work, created by agency Elvis, with PR efforts by Tin Man Communications and media buying by Publicis Media.

Declan Duggan, marketing manager healthy biscuits (there’s a doublespeak job title) at Mondelez said: “So many of us put pressure on ourselves in the run up to hosting guests. Ritz is the easy, versatile and crowd pleasing snack that helps you welcome people into your home when you may not feel ready… which no one ever does.”

Jim Capp, creative director at VCCP London said: “It’s great to see such an iconic brand like Ritz back on our screens with a bit of truthful humour”.

More good, unpretentious and populist advertising from VCCP.

MAA creative scale: 6.5