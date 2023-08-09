Memo to Hyundai: more dragons, less product please

We sometimes bemoan the dire state of car advertising but at least Innocean Berlin is trying here, with a launch film for Hyundai’s Kona.

So we get Game of Thrones-type dragons swooping over the streets to symbolise child Noah’s imagination, prompted by the super-dooper new auto.

You can probably see why this is a bit of a stretch.

There’s a good idea in here and a better ad trying to get out. As ever with cars, the product shots and happy families take over.

MAA creative scale: 4.5.