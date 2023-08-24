MediaMonks crafts an Alan Carr bummer for BMW

We all know that S4 Capital’s MediaMonks is its biggest engine. The Dutch-based content company was the subject of a bidding war between S4’s Sir Martin Sorrell and his former employer WPP.

But what does it actually do?

One of its biggest accounts is BMW (which used to produce some more than decent ads back in the day) and here it is for BMW’s Mini. Featuring British comedian Alan Carr, who’s a bit of an acquired taste. With Dogs Trust (dogs seem to come first these days, including car ownership.)

Bet you can’t sit through all two minutes forty seconds of it.

See, told you.

Unbelievably bad, even down to the supposedly knowing bad puns.

MAA creative scale: 1 (you can see Carr clearly, worse luck.)