McDonald’s revisits the movies

Burger King may win all the awards, the classic challenger brand even though it’s been around for decades, but McDonald’s ads keep pulling in the customers despite intermittent scandals and the resolute opposition of the green lobby.

So here’s a reminder of McDonald’s appearing in, it says, “classic movies,” courtesy of Wieden+Kennedy New York. Not sure classic is quite the right word but it’s an entertaining assemblage nonetheless. Maybe because you haven’t actually seen the movies.

Global CMO Morgan Flatley says: “It’s not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order, for decades our favourite movie and TV characters have too.

“The ‘As featured in Meal’ is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment.”

There are lots of promotions including cinema tie-ups and new flavours too.

Making the most of your marketing assets one might say.

MAA creative scale: 6.