McCain invites us to “chip in” to climate change battle

Climate change warriors are determined to scare the pants off us but, as McCain marketing VP Mark Hodge wisely remarks: “ We know that climate change is a real concern, especially for young people and we understand that whilst we all want to do our bit to help, on an individual level, the scale of change needed can sometimes feel overwhelming.”

Hodge and co. are inviting us to “All Chip In” in a new campaign from adam&eveDDB plugging its “regenerative farming” with Love Island interlocutor Iain Stirling and Oxfordshire chip farmer Imogen Stanley (very Chipping Norton.)

All part of a big multi-media drive.

McCain and its on-the-ball agency are good at grabbing these topical moments and this works well enough.

The British countryside currently seems full of celebs of various degrees yomping around to put food products on the right side of the sustainability debate (not that it’s much of an argument these days.)

Waitrose has been doing it for ages and M&S has chef Tom Kerridge popping into farms all over the place. (Bought some pre-packed M&S spinach the other day and it was sopping wet and therefore no use to anyone. Bet Tom doesn’t use this stuff at his Hand & Flowers – all meals £175pp from September.).

MAA creative scale: 6.