MAA Ad of the Week: IKEA’s rescue bid for Oxford Circus

It’s not really an ad of course but IKEA’s ongoing makeover of the old Topshop site on London Oxford Circus – sustainable from top to bottom it seems – may help to bring some life back to what’s looking like a rather dog-eared city centre. IKEA, you may have noticed, features big blue bags.

Money is pouring into poshing up neighbouring Soho (not necessarily for the better) but Oxford Street now has the dreaded candy stores and other signs of (relative) commercial decay.

Mother is the agency involved and it’s exactly the kind of project that brings out the best in the indefatigable mainstay of the UK’s creative scene.