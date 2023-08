MAA Ad of the week: Fiat Topolino from Leo Burnett Italia

Car ads aren’t much fun anymore (the German ones are weighed down by manure bags of cod philosophy) but Leo Burnett Italia is doing its best to reverse the trend with these for Stellantis’ Fiat Topolino, an in-town runabout EV that’s actually a quadricycle (it says here.)

Some are very, well, Italian.

Others a touch more practical.

They’re a version of a Renault original apparently but inimitably Fiat here.