MAA Ad of the Week: AA from The Gate

It was quite a big surprise when the AA chose MSQ’s The Gate ahead of rather higher profile New Commercial Arts as its new creative agency.

These decisions can come back to bite you some of us thought. Not because there’s anything wrong with The Gate (helmed, many years ago, by Dave Trott) but NCA has the knack of hitting a sweet marketing spot for big clients.

The first 60-second campaign was a series of vignettes but this episode, featuring a comic bank robbery, seems to have bobbed to the surface. It’s all over UK airtime.

‘Bombay Mix anyone?” is a lovely touch.