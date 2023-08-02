KFC Canada gives its fries the longest of goodbyes

KFC Canada is bidding farewell to its old fries (1952-2023) and replacing them with “seasoned fries,” better it seems.

So it’s broadcasting a full-on funeral on Youtube (58 minutes of it, no I haven’t watched it all either.) Courtesy of agency Courage (which would be required to propose this.)

Here you might go then.

Note that the box with the Colonel on it evades the flames.

PS Does this mean that KFC old fries are pants everywhere else too?

MAA creative scale: working on it.