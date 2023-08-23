John Lewis changes tack for Christmas with Megaforce

Director collective Megaforce has been signed up to make Saatchi and Saatchi’s first John Lewis Christmas ad as advertisers and agencies scramble to book talent for what’s already looking like a big face-off this festive season, cost of living crisis notwithstanding.

Sainsbury’s, making its debut with New Commercial Arts, is believed to be going the TV celeb route.

Megaforce made one of adland’s best recent efforts, ‘Open Spaces’ (above) for Burberry. So far anyway dialogue has played little or no role in the Megaforce oeuvre so it looks as though Saatchi, wisely perhaps, has decided on a totally different tack for JL from the emotive, slice of life route beloved of former agency adam&eveDDB.

For the best part of a decade JL vied with Sainsbury’s, then helmed by AMV BBDO, for the most spectacular Christmas ad, usually coming out on top.