It’s Christmas already – for advertisers, agencies and lucky celebs

Shopping the other day I was somewhat discombobulated to see an array of Halloween kit taking centre stage, pricey kit too. Isn’t there anything for them to sell in the meantime, I wondered.

What we do know in adland is Christmas is a mere four and a bit months away and so some agencies will be putting the finishing touches to their Christmas efforts, fingers crossed that the client doesn’t change their mind (or get another job.)

It will be a different Christmas this year anyway with Saatchi & Saatchi succeeding adam&eveDDB on John Lewis/Waitrose and New Commercial Arts in the chair for Sainsbury’s, replacing Wieden+Kennedy. Christmas may be NCA’s debut for Sainsbury’s although it also handles Tu and Habitat. W+K’s rather dismal Christmas effort for Sainsbury’s last year starring breakfast host Alison Hammond (below) may have brought the curtain down on a pretty decent run from W+K. No pressure on NCA then.

Saatchi will be well aware that helming John Lewis at Christmas is akin to taking over a national institution. JL may be trying to ring the changes in various aspects of its business (not always happily) but one doubts it’s prepared to disappoint its rather battered fan base with a departure from the feel-good emotion A&E made its trademark for a decade or more.

Rumour has it that these advertisers and others have been looking at celebs from showbiz and elsewhere for their Christmas efforts. If that’s the way you’re intending to go you need to sign them up early of course. But which ones hit the spot? If the example of Hammond for Sainsbury’s is any guide they had better not be anyone that divides opinion.

Doubtless more will be revealed, some of it even true. Maybe VCCP could auction off Brian the Otter, its creation for Thames Water that has yet to see the light of day (understandably, given Thames Water’s travails.) Monty the Penguin he probably isn’t but there are a few similarities..