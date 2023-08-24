Ikea’s Oxford Street store is in the bag thanks to Mother London

It’s going to be another year until Ikea Oxford Circus is open, but work has finally started on the store that used to house Topshop’s flagship.

To keep shoppers excited in the interim, Mother London has wrapped the site in one of Ikea’s iconic blue bags; the same ones that Balenciaga copied a few years ago.

Ikea is taking its time to turn the site into a much more sustainable retail environment, replacing gas boilers with energy-efficient air source heat pumps and installing secondary glazing. The building will be powered by renewable energy.

The finished store will have 150 staff, three floors and 82,000 square feet of space, housing a showroom, market hall and Swedish deli. About half of the 6000 product lines will be available at the site.

Peter Jelkeby, CEO and chief sustainability officer, IKEA UK, said: “By having a presence at one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, we’re taking a significant step forward in our ongoing journey to make it easier to shop with IKEA. Packed with inspiration to help customers create better everyday lives at home, the store will also feature exciting, new elements worthy of this incredible building and location.”

Oxford Street will be Ikea’s second city store in London. The first opened in 2022 in Hammersmith.