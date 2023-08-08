Ex-Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Chris Kay launches global coaching collective

Former Saatchi & Saatchi London boss Chris Kay is launching a global coaching and content “collective” called andOpen.xyz.

Kay (above), who is Australian, also headed Publicis Groupe’s creative arm including Leo Burnett, Turner Duckworth and Digitas.

AndOpen has a team of what it calls “superchargers” including an ex-Tibetan trained monk based in Singapore, a Harvard trained physician-educator in Vancouver, a Premier League football performance leader in Manchester, a Google “evangelist” in New York and the ex-CEO of a FastCompany Most Innovative Company living in Sydney.

Kay (above) says: “The world of work is going through rapid change and modern leaders need an evolved support system to thrive. As a CEO this is something I really needed for myself and my leadership teams but I found it difficult to source. Then having trained as a coach for the last couple of years meeting some amazing thinkers on that journey I saw the need for a connection point for talent to partner and thrive.

“We are excited to officially launch andOpen which we feel is a fresh and innovative collective for a new era in leadership optimization.”