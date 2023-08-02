Even McDonald’s can’t make holiday traffic jams palatable

McDonald’s ‘Raise Your Arches’ from Leo Burnett was one of the burger giant’s recent hits – NCA’s Ian Heartfield made it his Top Tip For Cannes here – so it’s fair enough to give it another outing, here a holiday spot with loads and loads of raised eyebrows in that holiday staple, a traffic jam.

Even a McDonald’s is better than that, cynics might say.

The original worked better though because it also captured an aspect of office life – the need to escape.

This is all a bit Summer Holiday.

When everyone’s doing it it becomes somehow annoying.

MAA creative scale: 4.