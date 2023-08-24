Even Apple can use the charms of a cute, helpless puppy to sell the brand

Apple’s ‘The Greatest’ won a Grand Prix at Cannes with a film paying tribute to users with disabilities. Now “The Invincibles” tells tales of cute dogs that overcome disability, thanks to Apple’s technology.

Trip is a very cute three-legged puppy who is facing a humane killing until he is rescued by his new owner — and Apple’s 3D scanner, which facilitates the crafting of a prosthetic leg.

Other puppies in the series are Eve, Samson and Cleo, all with a front leg prosthetic, and P!nk, who uses a wheeled cart.

Created by TBWA Media Arts Lab for National Dog Day in the US.

MAA creative scale: 4 for the ad, 9 for the tech