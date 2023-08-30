Ete Davis steps up at Dentsu Creative as CEO Morris departs

Dentsu Creative’s EMEA CEO James Morris has quit the business and will take up a new role in early 2024. Ete Davis, the former Engine CEO who joined Dentsu Creative as EMEA COO in May 2022, will cover Morris’ responsibilities while the agency is “taking this opportunity to review and realign this role and looking at a variety of options.”

Dentsu’s statement adds that it has “a strong and established EMEA Dentsu Creative leadership team in place who continue to play a highly active and visible role of leadership across the 24 EMEA markets.”

In the UK, a pretty strong leadership has recently been assembled. It includes CEO Jessica Tamsedge who joined from McCann as CEO in December 2022 (when she relieved Morris of his UK duties). CSO Theo Izzard-Brown also joined from McCann, while CCO Caroline Pay came from Grey and Mother via Headspace.

Morris, who joined Dentsu in 2019 and before that worked at Stink Group and Mediacom, said: “It has been my pleasure to work with such an entrepreneurial and talented team at Dentsu. Together we can be proud of the recent creative accolades, the commercial year on year growth, and our advances in our DEI ambitions and targets across the business. I will miss this lovely bunch of people.”

Dentsu Creative EMEA might do well to hand Davis the role permanently. He is much respected in the industry as a strong and fair leader.