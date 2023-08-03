Domino’s yodels its way into ITVX and Channel 4 sponsorships

VCCP’s “Domino-oh-ho-hoo” campaign has been rumbling along for a couple of years now, and these new sponsorship idents give it a more subtle twist than past efforts.

The agency has created different versions to run alongside different programme genres including wildlife documentaries, romance, crime and horror.

Harry Dromey, director of marketing at Domino’s UK & Ireland, said: “We want to maximize the return on investment from our Channel 4 and ITVX sponsorships. That requires brilliant creative. Testing has shown us consumers are big fans of the work. This set will help us keep top-of-mind in the competitive, noisy takeaway marketing.”

David Masterman, deputy ECD at VCCP London, said: “Brand idents have a tendency to fall a bit flat. They may be short, but we wanted to apply the love and craft we put into our other comms, we believe they can be every bit as engaging.”

Memorable and varied, the idents may just stand the repeat viewing that sponsorships inevitably demand.

MAA creative scale: 6.5