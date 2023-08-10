Dentsu unveils new US structure around iProspect and Merkle

Dentsu is reshuffling its US businesses to meet what it calls “accelerated client demand.” This ha led to the departure of US media boss Doug Rozen. Presumably the changes will be echoed in other parts of what used to be Dentsu International outside Japan.

Performance marketing agency Merkle’s media offering will be absorbed into media agency iProspect, which seems to be overtaking Carat as the media jewel in the crown. This will be led by Liz Rutgersson (left) who replaces Rozen.

The creative part of Merkle will go into dentsu Creative while all dentsu’s performance analytics and CX will go into Merkle. Underpinning this is is Merkury, a new proprietary customer identity platform for a cookie-less future.

Dentsu CEO Americas Michael Komasinski says:“As we embark on the next phase of growth in the Americas, these strategic moves will accelerate our speed to market and further cement dentsu as a leader in marketing innovation, customer transformation and technology.

“Critically, it will help our clients deepen their relationships with their customers and build a lifetime of repeat interactions, loyalty and advocacy. We’re setting the direction and pace of growth – not only across our industry, but for Global 500 companies.”