Damien Chazelle takes Hennessy on a La La Land-style ‘Odyssey’

You can hear the Hennessy bosses demanding “Give me a La La Land” when they got Damien Chazelle (director of the hit movie) to work on their latest campaign.

Apparently it took DDB Paris three years to achieve that goal, but here is a familiar story of love, music and regret that ticks all the boxes. It also inspires some daringly pretentious waffle comparing Hennessy XO to Proust’s madeleine.

Chazelle is not new to advertising: he directed work for Apple and Squarespace, while Hennessy worked with big name director Ridley Scott in 2019.

Despite the hyperbole, it’s a well-crafted film that holds the attention for the full seven minutes.

MAA creative scale: 6