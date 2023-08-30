Bud Light musters an army of clichés in hope for NFL-led recovery

Bud Light’s US sales disaster shows little sign of abating after its disastrous flirtation with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, sales are down nearly 16% year on year and it’s lost its number one spot in grocery stores to Modelo Especial (whatever that is.)

As ever with these things (and the Mulvaney business was a standout marketing howler in a crowded field) it’s a long way back and Bud has been trying rather desperately to re-establish its credentials.

Now The Martin Agency appears to have taken over from Anomaly in charge of this onerous task and pretty well all the clichés of good ‘ol America are here in its new effort, timed for the start of the NFL season in September.

It’s not exactly bad but does rather invite snorts of derision. Maybe they should return to the ‘dilly dilly’ days of W+K’s faux medieval court – no, withdraw that, an even worse idea.

MAA creative scale: 3.