Bet365 gives the big production treatment to – curling

Betting ads are frequently a blot on the landscape, as indeed are some betting companies who, these days, shelter behind innocuous-sounding names like Entain (Labrokes) and Flutter Entertainment (Paddy Power.) Entain has just been fined £585m for transgressions in Turkey (following £22m in 2022 for transgressions somewhere else.)

Should agencies handle them? Adam&eveDDB turned its face against them although it handled the biggest wager machine of the lot, the National Lottery.

Bet365, whose owner earns the equivalent of the GDP of a small country (and pays tax on it) has been wooing us with the rugged charms of Ray Winstone for years now but now it’s taking a different tack with this from Newcastle agency Drummond Central and Academy Films. Featuring that global sporting sensation, curling.

Drummond Central creative director Kevin Lynn says: “Bet365 wanted a fresh new look and feel, something we were fully on board with. It’s a concept based on a brilliantly simple idea – any sport can have an amazing moment. We wanted every sport to feel as epic as the Premier League or NFL.”

As, indeed, it does. Maybe we’ll all be watching the world curling championships next.

Deftly directed by Jack Driscoll in a typically polished production by Academy.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.