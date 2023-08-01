AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

Beats by Dre gets rap dividend

Photo of Stephen Foster

Is it just me or is rap often a substitute for thought in ads – to try to make just about anything yoof?

Apple’s Beats by Dre has enlisted rapper A$AP Rocky (whose partner is Rhiannon) and his agency AWGE for this, showing how everyday life can interrupt an artist’s great works.

Rhiannon (off stage) sends him to the store.

Apple likes people hurdling over urban landscapes. His pile of dollars at the diaper store is a nice touch (it’s in the name.)

MAA creative scale: 8.

