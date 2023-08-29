AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNewsPoliticsPR

American Family Insurance and Time show right way to march on Washington

Photo of Stephen Foster

Yesterday was the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s civil rights ‘March on Washington,’ and, among other things, it’s a timely reminder of the dignity of politics at a time when the peroxide menace Donald Trump, instigator of a far less wholesome march on Washington, is cantering to the Republican presidential nomination – in or out of jail.

King, no saint either but these things are relative, didn’t get everything he wanted – indeed, for some, America remains implacably racist. But, with political advertising on both sides of the Atlantic revving up, politics can stand for more than narrow self-interest. By Elite Media for American Family Insurance and Time.

Photo of Stephen Foster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button