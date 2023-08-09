A toilet paper horror story: Kimberly-Clark puts the drama into flushing

VaynerMedia has taken a bold stance on loo roll for a US campaign that compounds the horrors of a blocked toiled with a weekend at the in-laws.

“It was only a wee,” our heroine cries as she works hard with a plunger to no avail while grandma is waiting impatiently outside. If only they’d remembered to bring in the Scott toilet paper from the car.

Advertising yourself as an “anti-clogging” toilet paper is a bold move by Kimberly-Clark’s Scott. The disclaimers in the small print must go on forever, but the film is a memorable 45 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 6