A free lesson in effective advertising from Apple Pay

Say what you like about Apple, it perseveres. Apple Pay may have taken a while to take off but it’s now well and truly part of the fabric.

So what do you do? Take the old P&G route with a superior product: advertise the hell out of it (Apple’s ads from TBWA\Media Arts Lab tend to be rather better.)

There’s a big new campaign featuring TikTok influencers and the like (a sign of an alliance?) but the keys are good old 30-second ads. Simple, understandable and persuasive.

A British one.

And a US version.

It’s not that difficult.

MAA creative scale: 8.