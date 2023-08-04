4creative sends cake components to a sticky destiny in ‘Bake Off’ trailer

A new season of enduringly popular show The Great British Bake Off hardly needs a promo, but Channel 4 wanted to have some fun with its biggest show so here’s a joyful film set to a soundtrack of Belinda Carlisle’s 80s classic, Heaven is a Place on Earth.

4creative brings lots of baking ingredients (eggs, flour, raspberries, chocolate and butter) to life as they make their way on a long, hazardous journey towards the show’s famous tent in gleeful anticipation of being pulverised into cake. The strapline is, “Everyone’s excited, even them.”

Lynsey Atkin, ECD at 4creative, said: “Bake Off is a very special thing, so it stands to reason that even those getting cracked, mixed, whipped and dipped all in the name of a showstopper, are equally as excited about its return. The team have had a lot of fun creating this ingredients odyssey with the brilliant people at The Line Animation.”

Amber Kirby, marketing director at Channel 4 said: “Nobody can resist the allure of Bake Off, not even the ingredients themselves! Which in itself is quite unexpected, but it’s a magical reminder of the Bake Off joy. It’s been great fun seeing the ingredients come to life and we hope people are as excited as we are, to welcome Channel 4’s biggest show back to our screens.“

The new series sees the arrival of new presenter Alison Hammond, who replaces Matt Lucas to join Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the tent. Let’s hope it’s a better fit for her than last year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas ad.

Strictly Come Dancing always ramps up the drama for its trailers, so this is a good contrast.

MAA creative scale: 7.5