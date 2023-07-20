Wonderhood’s ‘Big Network’ for Three gets bigger

Are phones a friend or, at best, a frenemy? In the UK we spend a third of our life on the damn things it seems, so they’d better be the former.

Which underpins Wonderhood Studios’ ‘Life Needs a Big Network’ campaign, now in its third iteration on TV plus VOD, cinema, radio, social, OOH and retail. So, one assumes, it’s working.

It’s a big change from the cutesy horses and others who populated Wieden+Kennedy’s work for Three but, if you’re saying these are things that bring people together it’s not a bad idea to show it.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.