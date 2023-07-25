VCCP takes Cadbury’s to OOH and social for new ‘glass and a half’ campaign

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk has focused on gentle storytelling TV ads for the last five years so a new, illustrated campaign brings a fresh perspective to the “glass and a half” line.

Minji Moon, a South Korean artist from Seoul, tells stories of everyday kindness through simple pictures.

Michael Moore, marketing manager at Cadbury Tablets at Mondel?z International, said: “Cadbury has been shining a light on every day generosity beautifully since the launch of ‘There’s A Glass And A Half In Everyone’ series over five years ago so it is great that we can amplify this message further with such simple yet impactful visuals.”

Chris Birch & Jonny Parker, ECDs at VCCP London, said: “While Cadbury’s quiet, filmic storytelling has been at the centre of the brands repositioning for the last few years, we wanted to demonstrate stories of generosity in non-AV channels like OOH and social.”

At one time a move to OOH and social would be interpreted as merely a cost-cutting measure, but the success of these two media in grabbing attention means that VCCP’s new work looks to be more about keeping up the effectiveness of the campaign.

The striking purple branding and engaging illustrations should do the job. Media planning and buying is by Publicis Media.

MAA creative scale: 7